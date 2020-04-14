Insider Selling: James Fisher & Sons plc (LON:FSJ) Insider Sells 6,737 Shares of Stock

James Fisher & Sons plc (LON:FSJ) insider Stuart Kilpatrick sold 6,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,357 ($17.85), for a total transaction of £91,421.09 ($120,259.26).

Shares of FSJ traded down GBX 64 ($0.84) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,406 ($18.50). The stock had a trading volume of 37,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,200. The company has a market capitalization of $747.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34. James Fisher & Sons plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,190 ($28.81). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,556.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,867.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 23.40 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.67%. James Fisher & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of James Fisher & Sons to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,040 ($26.84) to GBX 1,670 ($21.97) in a report on Tuesday.

About James Fisher & Sons

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

