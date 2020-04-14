Insider Selling: InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $12,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, Katherine Stueland sold 10,684 shares of InVitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $125,964.36.

On Friday, March 13th, Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of InVitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $11,640.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of InVitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $20,440.00.

Shares of InVitae stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,542,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,750. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. InVitae Corp has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 58.73% and a negative net margin of 111.60%. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that InVitae Corp will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of InVitae from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of InVitae from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of InVitae from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in InVitae during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in InVitae during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of InVitae during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of InVitae during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InVitae by 1,110.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

