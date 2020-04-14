Insider Selling: Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) SVP Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $1,429,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,955 shares in the company, valued at $10,789,388.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dynatrace stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.55. 1,260,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,516. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $37.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average is $25.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.59 million. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson raised Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $1,120,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $981,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $2,835,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth about $6,266,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

