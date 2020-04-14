Insider Buying: Mainstream Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:MAI) Insider Buys 1,721,429 Shares of Stock

Mainstream Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:MAI) insider John Plummer purchased 1,721,429 shares of Mainstream Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.40 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$688,571.60 ($488,348.65).

ASX MAI traded down A$959,019.64 ($680,155.77) on Tuesday, hitting A$0.37 ($0.26). 52,173 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.51. The company has a market cap of $48.12 million and a P/E ratio of -24.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.79. Mainstream Group Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.25 ($0.17) and a 1-year high of A$0.70 ($0.50).

Mainstream Group Company Profile

Mainstream Group Holdings Limited provides fund administration services for the financial services industry in the Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe. Its fund administration services include middle office, investment administration, fund accounting, unit registry, and company secretarial services to various investment and fund managers.

