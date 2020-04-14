Insider Buying: Mainstream Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:MAI) Insider Buys 1,721,429 Shares of Stock

Mainstream Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:MAI) insider John Plummer purchased 1,721,429 shares of Mainstream Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.40 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$688,571.60 ($488,348.65).
ASX MAI traded down A$959,019.64 ($680,155.77) on Tuesday, hitting A$0.37 ($0.26). 52,173 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.51. The company has a market cap of $48.12 million and a P/E ratio of -24.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.79. Mainstream Group Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.25 ($0.17) and a 1-year high of A$0.70 ($0.50).
Mainstream Group Company Profile
