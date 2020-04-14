Insider Buying: BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO) VP Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO) VP Jonathan Diorio bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BGIO traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 27,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,219. BLACKROCK 2022/COM has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in BLACKROCK 2022/COM by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 75,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in BLACKROCK 2022/COM by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BLACKROCK 2022/COM by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in BLACKROCK 2022/COM during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BLACKROCK 2022/COM by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 16,124 shares during the period.

About BLACKROCK 2022/COM

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

