Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Shares Up 16.9%

Shares of Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) shot up 16.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.47 and last traded at $12.13, 478,680 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,733,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

Several research firms recently commented on INSG. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on shares of Inseego in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Inseego from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Inseego from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.71.

Get Inseego alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $908.35 million, a PE ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.91 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Inseego in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 6,363.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Inseego in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Inseego in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

About Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.