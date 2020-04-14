INmune Bio (INMB) and The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

INmune Bio (NASDAQ: INMB) is one of 138 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare INmune Bio to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares INmune Bio and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio N/A -$7.68 million -5.19 INmune Bio Competitors $750.93 million $136.04 million 3.45

INmune Bio’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than INmune Bio. INmune Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

INmune Bio has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INmune Bio’s competitors have a beta of 1.17, meaning that their average stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of INmune Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 67.7% of INmune Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares INmune Bio and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio N/A -31.33% -30.40% INmune Bio Competitors -4,761.72% -218.20% -37.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for INmune Bio and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 INmune Bio Competitors 1307 3889 7874 358 2.54

INmune Bio currently has a consensus target price of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 191.35%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 43.80%. Given INmune Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe INmune Bio is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

INmune Bio beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

