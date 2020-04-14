Independence Realty Trust (IRT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT):

4/7/2020 – Independence Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $15.75 to $7.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Independence Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/2/2020 – Independence Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

3/26/2020 – Independence Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

3/9/2020 – Independence Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 55,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,500. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $856.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.78.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $51.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.28 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

In other Independence Realty Trust news, CEO Scott Schaeffer purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,228.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 28,700 shares of company stock worth $268,582 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $577,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 12,733 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,637,000 after acquiring an additional 46,456 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,985,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,276,000 after buying an additional 166,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

