Independence Realty Trust (IRT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT):
- 4/7/2020 – Independence Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $15.75 to $7.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/3/2020 – Independence Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 4/2/2020 – Independence Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “
- 3/26/2020 – Independence Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “
- 3/9/2020 – Independence Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 55,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,500. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $856.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.78.
Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $51.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.28 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Independence Realty Trust news, CEO Scott Schaeffer purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,228.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 28,700 shares of company stock worth $268,582 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $577,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 12,733 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,637,000 after acquiring an additional 46,456 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,985,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,276,000 after buying an additional 166,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.
Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
See Also: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.