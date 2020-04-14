Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IMV’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). IMV posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMV will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IMV.

Get IMV alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMV shares. BTIG Research started coverage on IMV in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of IMV in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded IMV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.82.

Shares of IMV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,052. IMV has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $5.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IMV stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.21% of IMV worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMV (IMV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.