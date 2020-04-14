iMedia Brands (IMBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 15th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of IMBI opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16. The company has a market cap of $14.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.95. iMedia Brands has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $7.30.

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on iMedia Brands in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded iMedia Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.