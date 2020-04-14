Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,360 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Illumina comprises 1.2% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $345.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.06.

In other news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total transaction of $187,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $897,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 255,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,535,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,323. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock traded up $8.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.88. 1,128,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,043. The company has a 50-day moving average of $262.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.33. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.16 million. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

