Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stake Trimmed by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 3.7% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,506,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,411,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,132,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,349,000 after purchasing an additional 394,941 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 142,024.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 241,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,401,000 after purchasing an additional 241,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 539,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,860,000 after purchasing an additional 233,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $4.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,830,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,425. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Cfra upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.87.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

