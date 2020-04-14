ICON Hits One Day Trading Volume of $15.70 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last week, ICON has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $122.14 million and $15.70 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003338 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, Binance, ABCC and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.04 or 0.02764454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00226071 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00028342 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00050742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00047455 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ICON Profile

ICON uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 535,070,224 coins. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation . ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, DragonEX, Huobi, CoinTiger, Hotbit, Bitbns, Allbit, OOOBTC, COSS, IDEX, Bithumb, Gate.io, OKEx, HitBTC, Binance, Upbit and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

