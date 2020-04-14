IBM (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust cut its stake in IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in IBM were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IBM by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBM in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IBM during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in IBM during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IBM in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IBM alerts:

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of IBM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total value of $164,946.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,647.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on IBM from $164.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of IBM from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of IBM from $155.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of IBM from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.80.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,041,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,650,210. IBM has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $158.75. The stock has a market cap of $107.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.47.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 62.27% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IBM will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

IBM Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IBM (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.