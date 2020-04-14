IBM (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Increased by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. IBM accounts for about 2.1% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in IBM were worth $7,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in IBM by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. SWS Partners increased its stake in IBM by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 5,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in IBM by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in IBM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,303,000. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in IBM by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 21,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.86. 509,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,986,839. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.45 and its 200-day moving average is $133.47. IBM has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $158.75. The stock has a market cap of $107.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.02. IBM had a return on equity of 62.27% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $21.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IBM will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.82, for a total value of $177,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,311.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IBM from $164.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nomura dropped their price target on IBM from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.80.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

