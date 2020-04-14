Ibio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Shares Gap Down to $0.90

Ibio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.90, but opened at $0.90. Ibio shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 3,247,996 shares.

Ibio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ibio stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ibio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) by 1,039.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,826 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.31% of Ibio worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides product development and manufacturing services to clients, collaborators, and third-party customers in the United States and internationally. The company's services cover the stages of product selection, regulatory approval, and commercial product launch.

