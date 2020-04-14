Iamgold (TSE:IMG) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at National Bank Financial

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.52% from the company’s previous close.

IMG has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Iamgold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Iamgold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of Iamgold stock traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, reaching C$4.27. 3,264,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,224. Iamgold has a twelve month low of C$2.00 and a twelve month high of C$5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$387.25 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Iamgold will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

