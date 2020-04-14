Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,200 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,722 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HBAN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,809,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $15.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Richard W. Neu bought 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

