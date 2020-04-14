H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$16.25 at National Bank Financial

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$16.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 65.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

TSE HR.UN traded down C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,202,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,487. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.69. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.75. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$7.39 and a one year high of C$23.66.

In other H&R Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Edward Allen Gilbert bought 10,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$156,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,711,183.86. Also, Director Ronald C. Rutman acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.63 per share, with a total value of C$228,807.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,218,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,294,208.98. Over the last three months, insiders bought 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $819,051.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

