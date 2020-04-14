HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of HP by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 554,623 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 325,595 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 290,903 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 17,739 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of HP by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,898 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 170.5% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,229 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 22,204 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,187,019 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $20,607,000 after buying an additional 11,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $15.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,502,600. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.33. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.36.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. HP’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Loop Capital cut their target price on HP from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.81.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

