Howland Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 223,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,267 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 4.4% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $48,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $998,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMT stock traded down $9.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $249.76. 1,830,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $114.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.63. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $260.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.92.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

