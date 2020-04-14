Howland Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,596 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 11,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.14. The stock had a trading volume of 17,327,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,045,279. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.