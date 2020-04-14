Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 940 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down from $127.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $98.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,355,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,274,904. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The company has a market cap of $84.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

