Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 21,802 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21,802 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 259,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,233,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,614,485,000 after acquiring an additional 257,270 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at $1,364,000. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at $1,971,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,415.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 10,378 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.56.

Shares of YUM traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,010,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,360. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $119.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.67 and its 200-day moving average is $98.16. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $307,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,221,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,110 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,677 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

