Howland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.6% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $18,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,202 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,338,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,167,000 after purchasing an additional 305,661 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,417,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,143,000 after acquiring an additional 298,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.31.

PG traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,911,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,565,500. The company has a market cap of $283.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.81 and a 200 day moving average of $121.24.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

