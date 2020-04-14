Howland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,668,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 939.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after buying an additional 35,395 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,337,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

DE traded down $5.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.80. 1,654,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,627. The stock has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.79 and a 200 day moving average of $164.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $166.65 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.98.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

