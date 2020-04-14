Howland Capital Management LLC Has $8.81 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,894 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $859,602,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,531,935,000 after buying an additional 8,343,863 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7,777.5% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 4,919,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856,556 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,208,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.28. The stock had a trading volume of 16,172,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,781,428. The stock has a market cap of $94.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.25.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $191,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,408 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,429. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.27.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.