Howland Capital Management LLC Has $5.58 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $1,696,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,672,441. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total value of $406,390.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,701 shares of company stock worth $11,148,182 over the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STZ stock traded down $8.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.63. 1,772,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of -875.67, a P/E/G ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $214.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.55.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. ValuEngine upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Guggenheim lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.91.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

