Howland Capital Management LLC Has $40.20 Million Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 3.6% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $40,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Visa by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $14,190,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $498,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.74.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $4.70 on Monday, reaching $168.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,034,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,225,456. The company has a market capitalization of $340.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

