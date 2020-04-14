Howland Capital Management LLC Has $3.34 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,579,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 11,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT traded down $10.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.14. 10,509,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,478,590. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.83.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.