Howland Capital Management LLC Has $29.34 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 2.6% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $29,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Danaher from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Danaher from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.65.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $2,949,937.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,725.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $500,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,242 shares in the company, valued at $19,561,184.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.13. 2,667,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,467,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.57 and its 200-day moving average is $147.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.