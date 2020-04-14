Howland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 31,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 32,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 12,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.18.

Shares of USB traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,542,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,828,173. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.62. The company has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

