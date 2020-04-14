Howland Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,846 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 60,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen increased their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.25.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,287,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,085,967. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

