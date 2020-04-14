Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.88 and last traded at $5.64, approximately 1,700,897 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 3,225,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SVC. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Hospitality Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hospitality Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.94.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.29 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $231,808,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,741,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,382,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,632,000 after buying an additional 785,488 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 536,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after buying an additional 288,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.