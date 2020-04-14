Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $661,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $75,955,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,122,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,847,000 after purchasing an additional 65,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HZNP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.93.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $77,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 93,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $3,306,828.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 963,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,928,744.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,340 shares of company stock worth $3,477,541. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP stock traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $31.54. The stock had a trading volume of 233,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,197. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $363.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.25 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 44.08% and a return on equity of 23.07%. Horizon Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

