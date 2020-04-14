Horizen (ZEN) One Day Volume Tops $2.54 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 14th. Horizen has a market cap of $47.57 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $5.37 or 0.00077689 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, Binance, Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last week, Horizen has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00518980 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00141961 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002418 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 52.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002183 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,850,150 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, COSS, Cryptopia, DragonEX, Bittrex, BiteBTC, Upbit and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

