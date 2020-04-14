Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,255,000 after acquiring an additional 586,305 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,558,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Home Depot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,946,698,000 after purchasing an additional 179,597 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,653,122,000 after purchasing an additional 399,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,617,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,226,761,000 after purchasing an additional 136,550 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura upped their price target on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.04.

NYSE HD traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $198.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,407,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,408,437. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.95. The firm has a market cap of $216.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

