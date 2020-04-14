Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Salem Capital Management Inc.

Salem Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.04.

HD traded up $8.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,623,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,408,437. The company has a market cap of $216.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.75 and a 200-day moving average of $221.59. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

