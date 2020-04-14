Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 2.5% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $9.53 on Tuesday, reaching $208.32. 4,087,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,408,437. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $247.36. The company has a market capitalization of $216.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.75 and a 200 day moving average of $221.59.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.04.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

