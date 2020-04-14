Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,185 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $17,402,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $8.90 on Tuesday, hitting $207.69. The stock had a trading volume of 370,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,408,437. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.59. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $247.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.04.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

