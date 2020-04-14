Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Home Bancorp reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.44 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 23.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HBCP shares. Piper Sandler raised Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on Home Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Home Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

In other news, Director Michael P. Maraist purchased 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Maraist purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.55 per share, with a total value of $167,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $319,263 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

HBCP stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.55. The firm has a market cap of $256.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.75.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

