HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Shares Gap Down to $25.05

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.92, but opened at $25.05. HollyFrontier shares last traded at $24.55, with a volume of 126,772 shares changing hands.

HFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $50.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.47.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average is $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.59.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,979.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at $97,006,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in HollyFrontier by 354.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,734,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,650 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in HollyFrontier by 1,182.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 618,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,382,000 after purchasing an additional 570,597 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth about $21,145,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in HollyFrontier by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,468,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,156,000 after purchasing an additional 408,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.