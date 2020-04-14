HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Shares Gap Down to $25.05

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.92, but opened at $25.05. HollyFrontier shares last traded at $24.55, with a volume of 126,772 shares changing hands.
HFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $50.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.47.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average is $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.59.
In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,979.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at $97,006,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in HollyFrontier by 354.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,734,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,650 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in HollyFrontier by 1,182.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 618,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,382,000 after purchasing an additional 570,597 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth about $21,145,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in HollyFrontier by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,468,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,156,000 after purchasing an additional 408,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.
HollyFrontier Company Profile (NYSE:HFC)
HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.
Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.