HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 85.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 194,865 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 652.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

In other HollyFrontier news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III purchased 10,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,979.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HFC shares. Piper Sandler raised HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.47.

HFC traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $25.07. 2,319,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,054,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average is $44.44. HollyFrontier Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.