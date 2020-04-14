Hoey Investments Inc. Trims Position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Hoey Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sony during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 408.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 8.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SNE traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $61.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,682,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,431. The company has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Sony Corp has a 12-month low of $46.39 and a 12-month high of $73.86.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sony had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $22.66 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Corp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNE. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sony in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

