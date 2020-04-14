Hoey Investments Inc. Sells 65,217 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Hoey Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,217 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 0.5% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 14,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 17.6% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,914,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,344,000 after buying an additional 734,178 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,267,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,907,000 after buying an additional 30,512 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 14,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 216,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.64. The stock had a trading volume of 68,286,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,241,880. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $208.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. TheStreet cut shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.32.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

