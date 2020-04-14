Hoey Investments Inc. Sells 599 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Hoey Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 0.3% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.88.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.63. 2,444,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,281,995. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

