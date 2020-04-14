Hoey Investments Inc. Sells 586 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hoey Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 36.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,254,548,000 after purchasing an additional 110,137 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,702,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded up $57.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,268.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,322,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $858.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,214.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,313.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 46.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Aegis increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,635.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,488.72.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

