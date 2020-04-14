Hoey Investments Inc. Sells 542 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hoey Investments Inc. decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,734,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,642,824. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $92.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $151.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

