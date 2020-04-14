Hoey Investments Inc. Sells 2,024 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hoey Investments Inc. cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.9% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,493,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,449,000 after buying an additional 1,196,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,980,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,567,000 after buying an additional 685,744 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,628,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,177,000 after buying an additional 1,034,782 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,503,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,536,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,758,264. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $209.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.17.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

