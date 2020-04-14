Hoey Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hoey Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,577 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 12,126 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,140,195,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,026,230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604,388 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,608,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,006,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,146,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,293,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,932,496. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.11. The firm has a market cap of $173.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

